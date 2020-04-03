AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Each year the Texas Education Agency (TEA) gets a summary of information and releases grades for each independent school district, campus, and open-enrollment charter school — but because of the COVID-19 outbreak this won’t happen in 2020.
The annual accountability ratings are meant to let the public know how local school districts are performing. While highly rated schools receive kudos, outperforming campuses can be shut down if their poor standing continues over a period of years. Parents with students in those districts can also use the grades as a basis for requesting transfers from the unacceptable schools.
The ratings are based on how students score on standardized tests,along with graduation and drop-out rates.
This year every public school in Texas will be labeled “Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster” because the window to measure campuses was hampered when school districts across the state completely shutdown in March. Schools are normally placed into categories like: exemplary, recognized, academically acceptable and unacceptable.
The state ratings are different from federal ratings, and so far there’s been no word on how the government will handle those.
The move from the TEA comes more than two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott canceled all Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, standardized testing for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year.