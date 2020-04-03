Comments
MERCEDES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a South Texas residence while executing a search warrant last week.
Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on Mar. 25 at the home on five acres in Mercedes, was related to a narcotics investigation.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and deer. Parks said the other animals were taken to a zoo for medical evaluation.
