DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Seven Dallas firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Saturday.
Over 50 firefighters are also quarantined.
Dallas Fire Rescue now has 7 members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have over 50 firefighters quarantined.
Please stay safe and stay inside.
— Dallas Fire Fighters (@DFFA58) April 4, 2020
This comes just two days after the Dallas Police Department announced their sixth positive case of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
