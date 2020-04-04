WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, DCPH, denton, Denton County, Denton State Supported Living Center, flu guide, Health, new cases, North Texas


DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — DCPH announced 15 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing Denton County’s total number of cases to 288.

None of the new cases are associated with Denton State Supported Living Center.

For additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts and city and zip code data, click here.

