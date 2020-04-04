Comments
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — DCPH announced 15 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing Denton County’s total number of cases to 288.
— Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) April 4, 2020
None of the new cases are associated with Denton State Supported Living Center.
For additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts and city and zip code data, click here.