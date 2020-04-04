Comments
ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Ellis County reported its second COVID-19 related death in an 88-year-old Ennis resident Saturday.
ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Ellis County reported its second COVID-19 related death in an 88-year-old Ennis resident Saturday.
“We must continue to do our part as a community to protect the vulnerable and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ellis County. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family during these difficult times.”
There are currently 32 cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. This includes 28 active cases, two recoveries and two deaths.
The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court voted unanimously to extend the current “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. The order is consistent with President Trump’s, the CDC’s and Governor Abbott’s mitigation efforts.
The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Apr. 30.
For more information and a full outline click here.