



Tarrant County health officials confirmed Saturday that two more residents have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The two deaths bring the county’s death toll to nine. At this time, the county has seen 404 positive cases of COVID-19.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said one patient was an elderly Southlake resident with underlying health conditions. The other patient was a “younger person from Haltom City with no known health conditions.”

Both contracted the virus through community transmission.

Taneja declined to provide further details, citing HIPAA laws regarding confidentiality of health information.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the families,” he said. “Sadly, their deaths are a reminder for everyone that we are seeing more COVID-19 disease across our community.”

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

“We want residents of Tarrant County to continue to be mindful of basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” Taneja said.

These include:

Stay home as much as possible.

Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you do go out; avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. If you experience difficulty breathing, or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.