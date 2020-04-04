DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County has reported its 18th death from the coronavirus was a man in his 30s with no underlying health conditions.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the county has seen 94 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 1,015.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, about 71% have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.
Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over 28% of all hospitalized patients with the virus.
“April will be critical. The questions and data are coming at all of us fast, so remember: You are #SaferAtHome, and when you venture out for essential trips or exercise, #SocialDistancingSavesLives. Together North Texas, we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
