ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles have been detained after a shooting in Arlington killed a man and seriously injured a woman Sunday morning.
At 7:42 a.m. Apr. 5, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Foxcroft Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman both with apparent gunshot wounds.
The man — who has not been identified — was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Responding officers detained two juveniles in the area of the crime, but due to their age the department is limited in the information that can be legally released.
Investigators do not believe that this was a stranger-on-stranger crime and that all parties knew each other.
The motive is unknown at this time, and the case remains under investigation.