Filed Under:Kaufman County, kemp, KPD, North Texas, OIS, Police, Sergeant, Shooting, Suzanne Martin, Texas

KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Kemp police officer was shot while on duty by a barricaded suspect Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Apr. 5, Kemp police were requested to assist the Mabank Police Department with a barricaded suspect.

Several officers entered the apartment and cleared the residence when noises were heard in the ceiling. Shots were shortly fired by the suspect through the ceiling, hitting a sergeant in the shoulder.

Chief Suzanne Martin said the sergeant is currently in stable condition and waiting transport to a nearby hospital for surgery.

She said the scene is still active at this time.

