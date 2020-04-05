Comments
KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Kemp police officer was shot while on duty by a barricaded suspect Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Apr. 5, Kemp police were requested to assist the Mabank Police Department with a barricaded suspect.
Several officers entered the apartment and cleared the residence when noises were heard in the ceiling. Shots were shortly fired by the suspect through the ceiling, hitting a sergeant in the shoulder.
Chief Suzanne Martin said the sergeant is currently in stable condition and waiting transport to a nearby hospital for surgery.
She said the scene is still active at this time.