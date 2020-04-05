TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County health officials confirmed two additional deaths from the coronavirus Sunday.
One of the patients was a resident of the Heartis Arlington assisted living and memory care home. The other was an elderly man from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions.
Both patients are believed to have contracted the virus through community transmission.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said the department began an investigation at Heartis Arlington after being notified of the positive test in late March.
“Some residents were isolated, preventive and infection control measures were taken and we identified groups of people that needed to be tested, which included most of the residents and staff,” Taneja said.
When testing was completed, a total of 12 positive cases were identified, including 11 residents and one staff member. Those who tested positive are self-quarantined at the facility and are being monitored.
At this time, Tarrant County has seen a total of 418 positive COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths and 23 recoveries.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
“We urge residents of Tarrant County to be vigilant, and continue to practice these basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” Taneja said.
These include:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you do go out; avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick. If you experience difficulty breathing, or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.