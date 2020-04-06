



Dallas County reported 43 additional positive cases of coronavirus , bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,155.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) were either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes is an underlying high-risk health condition reported in more than a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to health officials.

“While today’s positive case count is encouraging, I caution about reading too much into this number as several private labs were closed on Sunday. Having said that, the hospital systems are seeing evidence that the Dallas County Safer at Home executive order enacted on March 22nd is working to flatten the curve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Please continue adherence to the Safer at Home order to help save lives. When you venture out, please consider wearing a cloth covering to protect your neighbors from your droplets and remember, cloth coverings are only 10-15% effective at protecting you. You must still maintain safe distancing of a minimum of 6 feet to stay safe. Your actions are critical for us to defeat COVID-19, save lives, and get back to normal life as soon as we can.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

