Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A fourth Fort Worth Officer has tested positive for coronavirus.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A fourth Fort Worth Officer has tested positive for coronavirus.
The officer hasn’t returned to work since March 20.
The department said he’s “home recovering and doing well.”
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, a team to investigate and backtrack the movements and encounters of each infected officer was created. They are notifying anyone that may be at risk and may need to self-isolate.
Th department is also disinfecting vehicles, and office spaces where they worked.