DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the White House is advising people to stay away from grocery stores and pharmacies for two weeks, grocery stores are starting to limit the amount of customers in the store at one time, while taking extra precautions. ​

​

At a North Dallas Tom Thumb, CBS 11 saw an employee wiping down carts before and after people shop.

​

“We need those people,” customer Daniel Clark said. “They’re almost like the first responders.

Inside, Clark was met with social distancing floor markers and at check out, Plexiglas screens separate customers from cashiers. ​

​

“They have workers that are constantly cleaning,” Clark said.

“I thought they were doing a great job,”​ Joel Palacios said. “I thought it seemed really clean and I like that they’re taking precautions.”​

​

Several shoppers said they’re trying to do their part, too, showing up with face masks and gloves,​ but they say not everyone is social distancing. ​

​

“I was just in the Costco and they’re doing a good job of letting people in and going one ​way down the aisles and everything, but then there are still some people in there that come right up ​and get right in front of you, right on purpose,” Mamie Mobley said.

​

Trying to prevent this, Kroger is now only allowing one customer for every 120 square feet. ​

​

Walmart is allowing one customer for every 200 square feet. ​

​

Target said it is prepared to limit the number of guests inside stores if needed. ​

​

Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores in DFW said they are monitoring the situation to see if changes are needed. ​

​​At some stores, employees are now being offered “appreciation pay.” ​

Albertsons and Tom Thumb for example are paying frontline employees an extra $2 an hour.