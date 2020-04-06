FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Offensive tackle Tyron Smith and offensive guard Zack Martin are the only Dallas Cowboys who have been selected as members of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.
Smith was drafted by the Cowboys 9th overall in the 2011 NFL draft and has been a fixture on a dominate Cowboys offensive line in his nine years with the team. In that time the 29-year-old has played in 131 games, starting all 131. He has been selected to seven pro bowls with two all-pro selections.
Martin’s resume might be even more impressive, after being selected 16th overall by the Cowboys in 2016, Martin has gone on to make the pro bowl in each of his first six seasons. He has been selected to the all-pro team four times in his NFL career.
Eight players including quarterback Tom Brady, running back Adrian Peterson, tackle Joe Thomas, guard Marshal Yanda, defensive lineman J.J. Watt, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller, and kicker Justin Tucker, were unanimously selected.
Here is the entire list of honorees:
Quarterback: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers.
Running back: Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson.
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones.
Flex: Darren Sproles.
Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce.
Offensive tackle: Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas.
Offensive guard: Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda.
Center: Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey.
Defensive end: Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt.
Defensive tackle: Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh.
Linebacker: Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis.
Cornerback: Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman.
Safety: Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle.
Defensive back: Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu.
Punter: Johnny Hecker, Shane Lechler.
Kicker: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker.
Punt returner: Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles.
Kick returner: Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson.
Coach: Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll