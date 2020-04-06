  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas ISD police officer has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to one of his colleagues.

Chief Bill Avera of Jacksonville ISD (just south of Tyler, Texas) said on Twitter that a sergeant with the Dallas ISD Police Department, who’s first name is Vince, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital.

“[Praying emojis] for this warrior and first responder please. He is definitely one of the good guys!” Avera said.

CBS 11 News has reached out to the Dallas ISD Police Department for a statement but has not yet heard back.

As of Sunday, there are currently over 1,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Dallas County.

