AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A deceased man was found on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol on Monday.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the man’s death after a security guard discovered the body near the entrance to a state office building in the downtown Capitol Complex, according to a statement from the the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, outside the Texas Workforce Commission building.
The agency did not identify the man nor say what caused his death.
Sgt. Victor Taylor said the man was not a state employee and that it is typical for the Rangers to investigate potential crimes on the Capitol grounds.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)