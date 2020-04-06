McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Health Care Services announced the fourth COVID-19-related death in Collin County on Monday.
The patient was a 93-year-old McKinney woman.
Her official cause of death was unrelated to COVID-19, but the woman is known to have tested positive.
She died at her residence late Sunday evening.
“All of us at Collin County are saddened at the passing of a member of our community,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “Her family is in our prayers during this difficult time.”
CCHCS has previously announced 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents.
As of Sunday, 102 of those individuals have already recovered.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms,
CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.