



– One of North Texas’ main food pantries said Monday it’s running “critically short” of certain items needed to help feed 700 families by Wednesday

Minnie’s Food Pantry said it normally helps 2,000 to 2,500 families per week.

But now, the food pantry is supporting area schools to provide food boxes for an additional 700 food-insecure families.

They said Monday afternoon they are in need of more of the following items by Tuesday so they are able to get those boxes distributed to 700 families on Wednesday:

· Boxed cereal

· Canned meat

· Peanut butter

· Canned Fruit

· Boxed potatoes

Minnie’s said they need these items as soon as possible in order to give to families that will otherwise go without meals this holiday weekend.

Pantry founder Cheryl Jackson said she worries about disappointing these families in need during a time of great crisis, and welcomes these donations, monetary gifts and gifts of volunteer service in order to be able to continue operations.

Donations can be delivered to:

Minnie’s Food Pantry

661 18th Street

Plano, TX 75074

The pantry accepts donations in person Monday -Saturday 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Cash donations can be made here.