EAST TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials have identified the person they say opened fire while in the crawl space above an apartment and shot an officer with the Kemp Police Department.

It happened on the afternoon of April 5 after officers with the Mabank Police Department requested assistance with a barricaded suspect.

According to police, several Mabank and Kemp officers entered a unit at the Cottage Row Apartments to clear the residence. Once inside they heard noises from above and shortly after a person fired several shots through the ceiling, hitting police Sergeant Storey in the shoulder. That alleged shooter has now been identified as Arturo Lagunsas.

Lagunsas was taken into custody, treated for unknown injuries in Gun Barrel City and then booked into the Henderson County Jail.

Sergeant Storey was also treated at a local hospital and is said to now be recovering at home with a broken clavicle. KPD Chief Suzanne Martin told CBS 11 News the Sergeant still has a bullet lodged inside her body. The Sergeant is believed to have already undergone some type of surgery. No word if or when she will undergo any future procedures to have the bullet removed.

