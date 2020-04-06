HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A university in Texas is taking an extra step when it comes to helping health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rice University in Houston announced Monday that it will be offering housing to medical personnel at Texas Medical Center in order to give the staff more opportunities for rest and shorter commutes. The university is located directly across the street from the hospital.

The school said the temporary housing will be at its Weiss and Hanszen facilities.

“Enabling hospital staff to live nearby will give them a greater opportunity for rest and to work needed hours,” Rice President David Leebron said in an email to the campus community on Sunday.

“Now, as the hospitals of the Texas Medical Center prepare for the peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations likely to occur over the next several weeks, we must do more,” he added. “Our hospitals are being stretched to their limits, and their medical personnel are working round the clock. But much worse will come as the number of infected in Houston grows into the thousands.”

As of 12 p.m. Monday, there are currently 1,395 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris County and 20 deaths.

According to the school, there are currently about 50 students and resident associates still in those two facilities, but they will be moved to other housing on the campus.

Bridget Gorman, dean of undergraduates at the school, reassured students that precautions will be in place to prevent any kind of spread of COVID-19 by the hospital workers as they stay on campus.

In-person classes at Rice University have been canceled since March 12.