



– Texas Health and Human Services announced Monday, Texas WIC, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, is expanding the number of food items eligible for purchase through the program.

It is also updating the MyTexasWIC app to ensure Texans who need access to nutritious food will be able to find it in their local grocery stores.

“Grocers assure us they can meet this increased demand and have supply chains ready to respond,” said Dee Budgewater, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Health Developmental and Independence Services. “The Texas WIC team is working around the clock to ensure families have access to healthy food, which is one of the best ways to support mothers and growing children and help them achieve a greater sense of health and well-being.”

Effective immediately, there are additional options for certain food items WIC participants can buy.

These food items include more options for milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs.

Texas WIC is also permanently adding canned fruits and vegetables to the food package.

Items at the grocery store with a pink sticker that says “WIC Approved” are products eligible for shoppers to purchase using WIC.

WIC participants can find detailed information on the Texas WIC website. WIC participants can also download the latest version of the MyTexasWIC shopping app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, which informs families what the allowable food items are on their benefit package.

Texas WIC is operating under modified services throughout the state to help keep clients and staff safe.

Families may call their local WIC clinics to learn more about how they can receive services.

Visit the Texas WIC website or call 800-942-3678 to find how your local clinic is handling local services.

Many have modified their services and applicants are encouraged to start their applications online to protect office workers and practice social distancing precautions.