



Five more residents of Tarrant County have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total there to 18 deaths.

Two of the deceased are from Fort Worth, one is from River Oaks, and one is from Grand Prairie and one from Haltom City.

Two of the patients had underlying health conditions.

“Based on all the reports we are seeing, we could very well be about to see a spike in COVID-19 activity in our county,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Although it is difficult to predict, we must do everything we can to prepare ourselves for what may be ahead. Early indications are that we could be looking at significant numbers of positive cases and many more deaths,” he said.

Ages of the patients ranged from 47 to 88; all were hospitalized locally.

“It is very unfortunate and disheartening for our community to see the death toll rising from COVID-19” said Taneja.

He strongly urged all residents to strictly follow the Executive Orders issued this past week by County Judge Glen Whitley and engage only in essential activities; stay home as much as possible; and maintain social distancing.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to follow these directives,” Taneja said. “This is not the time to be complacent. We can get through this, but only if everyone does their part and follows the guidelines without exception,” he said. “These are difficult times for all of us; and particularly for the families and friends of those we have lost to this disease. Our hearts go out to them.”

