FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Easter Bunny is feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Fort Worth, as the City has banned egg hunts for now.
In order to discourage gatherings in parks, especially during one of the busiest days of the year in the park system — April 12 — vehicle access to many popular parks is closed.
The city is urging the community to stay home or limit park visits to short walks or bike rides to keep the parks from becoming overcrowded.
Fort Worth’s ‘Stay Home – Work Safe Order’ allows for healthy outdoor activities such as walking, biking, hiking, golfing or running, provided individuals maintain the six foot social distancing requirement from people outside their household.
However, parties and other group activities (including Easter Egg hunts) that encourage gathering are not permitted.
Police department and code enforcement officers may issue citations in parks to those who are gathering and not adhering to social distancing standards.