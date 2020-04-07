



– Waiting for COVID-19 test results can agonizing for people, but it can also be very frustrating when it takes a lot longer than promised.

The testing site by the American Airline Center in downtown Dallas is where hundreds of people have come to find out if they are COVID-19 positive.

But the results are taking a lot longer than promised in some cases.

William Johnstone has had body aches, a cough and off-and-on fever since March 26.

His mother took the 15-year-old to the AAC for a COVID-19 test on April 1 and still hasn’t received the results.

The paperwork she received said the results would take three to five days.

Seven days later, Linnea Johnstone says she only gets recorded messages when she calls the numbers provided.

“I can understand that they are backed up,” said Linnea Johnstone. “I think though I’ve called the Dallas (County) Health (and Human Services) Department this morning and I’ve called Texas Department of State Health and nobody knows who to refer you to and that’s kind of the problem.”

CBS 11 asked Dallas County about the issue and received this statement from Lauren Trimble, Chief of Staff for Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins:

“The two drive-thru sites at AAC and Ellis Davis are actually federally based community testing sites, not run by the County. Tests from the two sites are sent to private, commercial labs (Quest and Labcorp).”

