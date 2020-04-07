FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth is changing pickup times and locations for free grab & go meals.
To support city requests to limit food distribution to 3 days a week or less and to comply with stay at home orders, the Y is changing food pickup days to Mondays and Wednesdays between 4pm and 6pm.
The impact of school closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is being felt across the state. Last week, the Y served up more than 3,000 meals to families with children 18 years or younger in Tarrant, Hood and Johnson Counties.
“By providing these meals to children who need them most, Fort Worth area Y’s are truly fulfilling their mission of healthy living, social responsibility, and youth development,” said Julie Wilson, with YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth.
While the number of food pickup days have changed, officials say families will still receive up to 5 days of food. Meals come complete with protein, fruit or vegetable, snacks and more.
Families stopping by to get food on Monday will be able to pick up meals for 2 days (Mon-Tue). Those picking up on Wednesdays will be able to pick up meals for 3 days (Wed – Fri).
Meal pickups can be made at the following locations —
• Airport Area YMCA – 3524 Central Drive Bedford, TX 76021
• Amon G. Carter, Jr. Downtown YMCA – 512 Lamar St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
• Benbrook Community Center YMCA – 1899 Winscott Rd, Benbrook, TX 76126
• Eastside YMCA – 1500 Sandy Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
• Hood County YMCA – 1475 James Road, Granbury, TX 76049
• Joshua Community YMCA – 1009 Joshua Station Blvd, Joshua, TX 76058
• William M. McDonald YMCA – 2701 Moresby Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
• YMCA Sports Complex – 4320 Altamesa Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76133