  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coughing, Covid-19, DFW News, Fort Worth Police, Jeffrey Smith, Terroristic Threat


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man who is said to have intentionally coughed on people at a laundromat while claiming to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Police said it happened Monday in the 5800 block of South Hulen Street.

It started when the suspect, Jeffrey Smith, who had been sleeping on the property was asked to leave.

Police said Smith became irate and coughed in the victim’s face while saying that he had COVID-19.

The victim said that the suspect then spat in her face and began attempting to cough on others before taking off.

Jeffrey Smith (Fort Worth Police Dept.)

Officers found Smith nearby.  He was arrested and charged with terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor.

“The seriousness of the current COVI D-19 crisis cannot be understated and any threat of using the virus, whether infected or not, will be vigorously investigated and appropriate law enforcement action will be taken,” Fort Worth Police said in a news release.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

Comments
  1. Mays says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Some people when they put a mask on think they are an outlaw no doubt?

    Reply

Leave a Reply