FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man who is said to have intentionally coughed on people at a laundromat while claiming to have tested positive for COVID-19.
Police said it happened Monday in the 5800 block of South Hulen Street.
It started when the suspect, Jeffrey Smith, who had been sleeping on the property was asked to leave.
Police said Smith became irate and coughed in the victim’s face while saying that he had COVID-19.
The victim said that the suspect then spat in her face and began attempting to cough on others before taking off.
Officers found Smith nearby. He was arrested and charged with terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor.
“The seriousness of the current COVI D-19 crisis cannot be understated and any threat of using the virus, whether infected or not, will be vigorously investigated and appropriate law enforcement action will be taken,” Fort Worth Police said in a news release.
