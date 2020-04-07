Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is recovering after he told police he was shot and then robbed while walking near the Dallas Medical District early Tuesday morning.
Police said they responded to the shooting on Hawthorne Avenue near Hartford Street at around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim who had been shot in the ankle.
According to police, the man told detectives that he was walking on a sidewalk when another man went up to him, shot him and then stole his laptop and backpack.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.
Police do not have any suspects at this time as they continue to investigate.