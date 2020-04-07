MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Manfield highschool announced on Monday, April 6th, that they have promoted interim head football coach Greg George to full-time head coach and athletic coordinator.
Introducing @CoachGeorgeMHS as the new head coach of Mansfield Football #WeAreMansfield pic.twitter.com/ltyaYUTbKn
“I would like to thank Mansfield ISD, Superintendent Kimberley Cantu, Athletic Director Philip O’Neal, and MHS Principal Trent Dowd for giving me the opportunity to serve as MHS Athletic Coordinator and lead the Mansfield Tigers football program,” George said, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Mansfield ISD is the best district in the state of Texas, and I truly love this district and this community.”
George was Mansfield’s offensive coordinator and took over as interim head coach when previous head coach Daniel Maberry’s battle with cancer worsened during the second half of the 2018 season.
“We will coach a competitive and exciting brand of football that is built on integrity, character, servant leadership and a championship culture,” George said. “We will promote excellence and confidence in athletes. We will take pride in being a tough, swarming and punishing defense, and we will have an explosive, fresh look on offense.”
Adding, “I cannot understate just how excited I am to be coaching the extraordinary young men of Mansfield High School.”
George has spent 17 seasons coaching for Mansfield ISD.
“Mansfield High School is absolutely a destination, in an outstanding school district, and part of an incredible community,” George said. “It truly is a great place to live, learn, and teach. Thank you to all the players, parents, community leaders, friends, and of course, my family, for the steadfast support over the last few weeks, and especially the last two years.”