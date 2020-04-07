



Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan this morning and responded to President Trump’s comments about when sports would return in the United States.

Over the weekend, April 4th, on a conference call with major league sports commissioners, the President said he believes sports will be back by September and hopes to see fans back in stadiums and arenas by August.

“I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. “I think it’s … whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air.”

Adding, “No, I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

Cuban responded to President Trump’s remarks saying he is hopeful that the NBA will return this season. Adding that games might start back up to empty arenas. “I hope it means we are playing games. And they may not be in front of fans, but they’ll be on television. Cause I think we need sports,” Cuban said.

The Mavericks owner also confirmed he would continue to pay his employees through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah, I’ll keep on paying, and I’m doing it for not just for the Mavs but other companies as well. It’s just the right thing to do. But Just as important it’s to get people motivated to come up with ideas to start new companies. To find new ways when they get their PPP program (Paycheck Protection Program) money to bring back employees. As much as we can nitpick and say negative things about people and plans we are all in this together. And we’ve got to find the positive. And we’ve got to work towards getting things back on course,” Cuban said. “It doesn’t matter what our politicians say. It doesn’t matter what our government does when it’s all said and done. It matters what we do.”