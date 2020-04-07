Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A baby remains hospitalized this morning in Fort Worth after being shot at a motel.
The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Dalworth Inn, located in the 800 block of East Felix Street near Interstate-35W.
The one-year-old was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in serious condition.
Another child, whose age isn’t known, received some type of minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in good condition.
Fort Worth police haven’t released any information about how the baby was shot or if anyone is facing charges in relation to that incident or the injury of the second child.