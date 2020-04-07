HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Members of the Texas Senate – both Democrat and Republican – are volunteering staffers to assist the Texas Workforce Commission in answering calls from Texans who are seeking unemployment help, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced Tuesday.
“Senators that I spoke with this past weekend wanted to make sure the Texas Workforce Commission responds to as many calls as possible from Texans regarding unemployment benefits. My office contacted the TWC first thing Monday morning, who welcomed our help,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said.
Senators agreed to allow their staff members to volunteer at the TWC.
As of noon on Tuesday, nearly 200 senate staffers as well as staffers in Patrick’s office have volunteered and will begin
training Thursday.
“The President and Congress have allocated substantial additional resources for those who are unemployed as a result of the coronavirus, and we must do all we can to make sure Texans get those resources as soon as possible.”
For information about the Texas Workforce Commission and unemployment benefits available to Texans through the federal Cares Act, click here.