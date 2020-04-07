Fort Worth YMCA Changing Grab & Go Meals Pickup Days And LocationsThe YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth is changing pickup times and locations for free grab & go meals. To support city requests to limit food distribution to 3 days a week or less and to comply with stay at home orders, the Y is changing food pickup days to Mondays and Wednesdays between 4pm and 6pm. Katie Johnston reports.

Coronavirus In Texas: Sen. John Cornyn Talks Relief Spending During The PandemicSen. John Cornyn spoke to CBS 11 reporter Jack Fink about relief spending during the coronavirus pandemic and the response in Texas. He also talked about FEMA's recent denial of a disaster declaration request for the Dallas tornado outbreak in October 2019.

City Of Dallas Workers Take DART Buses To Deliver Care Packages To Senior ResidentsDallas Area Rapid Transit has partnered with the City of Dallas to help deliver care packages to some elderly residents. Katie Johnston reports.

