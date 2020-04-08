WATCH:Gov. Greg Abbott Holds News Conference On Coronavirus Response
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert went out at about 6 a.m. for a 12-year-old girl from San Antonio last seen Tuesday night.

If you have any information about Amisty Monrreal’s abduction, you’re urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660. (courtesy: San Antonio Police Department )

Amisty Monrreal was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Barrett Place.

She has a medical condition requiring a doctor’s care.

Amisty was wearing a black T-shirt with #45 on the front, blue jeans, black/gray Jordan tennis shoes and highlighted hair. She is 5’0, weighs 90 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials said they believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information about her abduction, you’re urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

 

 

