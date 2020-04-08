Comments
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Euless in his 30s with underlying health conditions has died from the coronavirus.
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Euless in his 30s with underlying health conditions has died from the coronavirus.
His death brings the total of confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 in Tarrant County to 19.
Fifty-three people have recovered in the county from the virus.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja strongly urged all residents to engage only in essential activities; stay home as much as possible; and maintain social distancing.
“It’s unfortunate for our community to see the death toll rising from COVID-19,” he said. “These are difficult times for the families and friends of those we have lost to this disease. Our hearts go out to them.”
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources