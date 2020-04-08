Comments
ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Buc-ee’s workers in Ennis, Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus.
ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Buc-ee’s workers in Ennis, Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The store notified the city’s health department about their status on April 7.
Both workers traveled to Ennis from other locations on or about March 27 – 30, according to a release.
A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s said they have sanitized the entire store and reviewed surveillance video to see who may have been exposed. They also sent anyone seen on the video who was potentially exposed home for 14 days of quarantine.
The store also discarded all fresh food and closed the deli.
Buc-ee’s is considered an essential business and will remain open. However, it will only server pre-packaged food and won’t prepare food on-site for “the foreseeable future.”
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources