DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 20th death from the coronavirus in Dallas County, a man in his 60s from Rowlett, brings the total number of deaths from the disease there to 154.
He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.
Additionally, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 63 additional positive cases bringing the total case count to 1,324.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three quarters were patients aged 60 or older, of those with at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.
Diabetes is also an underlying high-risk health condition reported in more than a quarter of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
There are currently 8,262 cases in Texas.