McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman in her 80s from McKinney with a serious medical condition, who also had the coronavirus had died.
Her death is the fifth related to COVID-19 for Collin County.
She was confirmed to have the virus on April 1, and died Wednesday morning at her home.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “It is always painful to lose a loved one.”
As of last night, health officials reported 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 129 of those individuals reported to have recovered.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.
There are currently 9,353 coronavirus cases in Texas.