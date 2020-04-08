  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department welcomed back its first officer returning to duty after recovering from the coronavirus.

“Welcome back Officer Walker!” the department shared via social media.

The department confirmed its first case in the second week of March.

At the time, the department said although they know that some of their officers will contract the virus, DPD is prepared to address the issue with “sound medical advice from our experts as well as a contingency plan to maintain operations to keep the community safe.”

The department has been continuing to encourage residents to use its online reporting form for non-emergency crimes. Last month, police said officers would not physically respond to certain crimes.

So far, six Dallas officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

 

