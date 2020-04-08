



Healthcare workers will soon offer a less invasive and painful nasal swab test for the coronavirus in Dallas county.

The new test will keep those giving the tests from running short on their personal protective equipment, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins held a press conference Wednesday to update the community on the current response to the outbreak, on the day Dallas lost its 20th resident to COVID-19.

That man, who was his 60s from Rowlett, brought the total number of deaths from the virus to 154 in Dallas County.

He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Jenkins said that 85% of deaths in Dallas County presented at the emergency department or were hospital admissions and three were actually found deceased at home.

Additionally, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 63 additional positive cases bringing the total case count to 1,324.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three quarters were patients aged 60 or older, of those with at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Despite this, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang told reporters that “Data suggests the curve in Dallas County is flattening.”

Huang also said, according today’s data, he estimates the peak right now may occur toward the end of April or the beginning of May.

Diabetes is also an underlying high-risk health condition reported in more than a quarter of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

There are currently 8,262 cases in Texas.

