



This morning, volunteers are ensuring hundreds of Plano ISD families do not go hungry during the long Easter holiday weekend.

Outside Minnie’s Food Pantry, more cars join the line for food pickup every day.

By the end of this month, the non-profit estimates, the number of people in need may be unprecedented.

Founder Cheryl “Action” Jackson says they have seen a 60% increase in the number of people served due to the coronavirus pandemic, including 415 new families last week alone.

“You look into the eyes of the people who come here and they want a hug, and we tell them we want to give you a hug but we can’t do that these days,” Jackson says.

Jackson says the concern right now is that even the few stores and resources left open amid social distancing measures, will be closed or have reduced hours from Good Friday through Easter Sunday.

That’s why volunteers will be handing out more than 750 boxes of food to Plano ISD families this afternoon.

The boxes are full of ingredients for meals to make over the weekend.

Perhaps, Jackson says, it will also offer some encouragement for people to stay in their homes, instead of venturing out for something to eat.

She’s thankful for every little bit of help given by the community.

“You know they say eyes are the window to the soul, and if my eyes could speak i would just tell you i am so thankful to every person that’s got out of their house and donated one box of cereal for another family to be able to eat. I’m grateful,” she says.

Minnie’s Food Pantry will be distributing holiday meal kits to Plano ISD families in need from 1-3 p.m. at Bowman Middle School, located at 2501 Jupiter Road.

Food donations are needed at the food pantry every day.

To help, you can stop by Thursday to Sunday to drop off items, or click here.