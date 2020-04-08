NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hispanics and African Americans are infected with the coronavirus at a higher rate in Dallas County, compared to other racial and ethnic groups.
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) released data Tuesday that details COVID-19 infection demographics.
Recently, death rate data in major cities like New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit indicate a disproportionate rate for African Americans, up to 70% in some cases.
Richie Butler, Senior Pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church, leads a coronavirus awareness outreach effort, focused on social media and black community press, to urge minority residents to follow Shelter At Home guidelines.
“We need to survive, because if we don’t, like it’s been said before, when America catches a cold, black people catch the flu”, Butler said.
DCHHS data shows Hispanics with the highest infection rate at 24%. African Americans are at 19%. Combined, the minority duo group represents 43% of all Dallas County infections.
DCHHS did not detail demographic data on deaths.
DALLAS COUNTY COVID-19 CASES
- African American 214 (19%)
- Hispanic 275 (24%)
- White 229 (20%)
- NOT REPORTED 405 (35%)
*source: Dallas Co. Health & Human Services
This doesn’t add the Dallas County demographic breakdown. For example the recorded county population is approximately 40% Hispanic.