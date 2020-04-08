HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Highland Park’s, Presley Echols is the reigning All Area Girls Player Of The Year.

Normally, Echols would be training with her Highland Park teammates. Now it’s just Echols and her sister Lauren.

“It’s been a little bit difficult for me to be honest,” Echols says. “I’ve had a hard time with it because I’m so used to the regular, going to school and playing soccer afterward and being with my team. Not being able to train with them has been difficult.”

One second Echols and her teammates were wrapping up district play. She had recently become the school’s all time leading scorer. Plus, The Scots were heading into the playoffs as the top ranked team. All that positive momentum came crashing down due COVID-19. Echols says she and her teammates were crushed.

“It was going so great. It was so fun,” Echols said. “We were undefeated in district. Right before all this happened we had a week before playoffs. We were looking forward to it. So when it happened it was definitely a slap in the face a little bit.”

The good news for Echols is she will be taking her talents to The University of Texas next season; but the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ending her season has made her senior campaign at Highland Park bittersweet.

“It definitely is bittersweet but the memories that I’ve made in high school soccer, I’ll never ever forget about,” she said. “And I’m so excited to go to Texas. It’s like a new start. You’re playing higher level athletes. It’s definitely going to be different. It’s going to be challenging but I’m so excited for it.”