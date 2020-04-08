FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some local businesses are finding creative ways to get through the coronavirus lockdown.

Typically The Social House would be packed with patrons, but for now it’s filled with fresh meat, produce and household necessities that are for sale.

“We wanted to put together a market, grocery store,” said Ryan Lightfoot, the general manager. “Essential items, toilet paper, paper towels, things that you don’t have to go to a big box store and buy.”

Lightfoot told CBS 11 News the idea came out of a brainstorming session. That’s when management and ownership decided The Social House needed to become The Social Market.

It’s just one example of how local businesses are adapting to life in the age of COVID-19.

For some, the changes are out of necessity. At Arlington Heights Animal Hospital, the service has gone curbside with clients waiting in their vehicles.

For others, it’s about finding ways to help the community. At TX Distillery, employees are making hand sanitizer for first responders and community shelters.

At Milestone, workers have been installing air purifiers in some high-risk families’ homes.

“We had a few members in the community that needed help, that had compromised immune systems,” said operations manager Scott Allison. “ We were able to put a product in their home that’s going to make their air a lot more sanitary.”

Communities are finding new ways to come together, even while practicing social distancing.