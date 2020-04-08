Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Home Care Assistance of Dallas tells CBS 11 they are “Now Hiring.”
CEO Jared Capla said, “We need both care managers and caregivers… so we are looking to serve a broader number of clients who can no longer be independent.”
He says entry level jobs can pay up to $50,000 a year with managerial roles paying as much as six figures.
“They really have to have a caring compassionate side, about the candidates they are looking for,” said Capla. “We will train our incoming client care managers, and client care givers.”
