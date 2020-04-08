DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Dallas early Wednesday morning, police said.
Police responded to the shooting at around 2:15 a.m. on Robert B. Cullum Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue near the Fair Park area of Dallas.
According to police, there was some sort of domestic dispute between the woman and the suspect that led to the shooting. Police said the woman had just left a nearby restaurant when the suspect pulled up next to her vehicle and opened fire.
Police said the woman was able to drive a short distance but soon crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.
Police said they know who the suspect is and are looking for her. Details were not immediately released.