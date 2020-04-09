FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth police officer, profiled by CBS 11 News for his outreach in the community battling childhood cancer and his once dogged pursuit of a cow on the loose, has been arrested.
Officer Damon Cole was taken into custody last month and charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance.
The arrest came after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance near the 7300 block of Cascade Court on March 26.
According to police, Cole, 44, was arrested after an investigation by the department and the internal affairs unit. After being released on bond, Cole was placed on restricted duty — stripped of all police power and his badge and equipment — and reassigned to a non-police role pending the outcome of the investigation.
Fort Worth police said they will release no further information about Cole’s arrest and prosecution by the Tarrant County District Attorney to ensure the integrity of the criminal justice process.
In addition to a 2016 story featuring Cole as he dutifully sat and prayed by his sick father’s bedside, a CBSDFW.COM post in 2019 highlighted him and other officers as they worked to wrangle nearly two-dozen cows that had broken free and made their way into a residential Tarrant County neighborhood.
Earlier in 2019, Cole had also been featured on CBS 11 News for connecting with a teenager who had been truant and rewarding the young girl after she followed through on promises to return to school — and put forth a good effort — and be respectful of her parents.