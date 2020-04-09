DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has reported 108 news cases of COVID-19, along with its 21st and 22nd deaths related to the virus.
According to the county, the two deaths are a man in his 80s who was a resident at a long-term care facility and a DeSoto man in his 70s who was hospitalized. Further details on the patients were not immediately released.
The total number of confirmed cases in Dallas County is now at 1,432. The county did not release an updated number of recoveries from COVID-19.
County officials also reported that about 70% of hospitalizations have been people over the age of 60 or those who have at least one underlying health condition. About 29% of the total hospitalizations have been patients with diabetes.
Officials said residents can expect a more detailed report on Friday.
“COVID-19 is imposing on us in so many painful ways but it will not break the spirit of North Texas! For instance, this year’s Passover is different but no less special. The story of Passover is one of families safe in their homes as the Angel bringing death passes over them. I find comfort in this story and in my gratitude to all who are sacrificing to keep us safe,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.