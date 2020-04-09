Comments
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Health Care Services reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 7 in Plano.
The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 378, including 119 in Plano.
The County has 223 active cases, including 65 in Plano.
There are 1,438 people in Collin County who tested negative for the virus.
CCHCS announced an 80-year-old McKinney woman died Wednesday, the fifth death in Collin County of a person who previously tested positive for COVID-19.
Her official cause of death was attributed to a serious underlying medical condition, and COVID-19 was not included as the cause.