



7-Eleven has donated 1,000 bottles of juice to the YMCA’s Emergency Childcare Program of Metropolitan Dallas in response to COVID-19 and to support the Dallas-Fort Worth community.

The Emergency Childcare Program provides support to essential working families (first responders, healthcare professionals, retail and supply chain staff) who do not have a place for their children to go during the workday. Each day the kids participate in the education of healthy habits, STEM activities, arts enrichment, supported distance learning, and physical activity.

The program provides 350 children with a meal and snack/juice/milk twice a day across six locations in the DFW metroplex. It operates in part of generous donations and serves families who need safe, affordable childcare during the COVID-19 period.

“7-Eleven is thankful for the medical community, first responders and frontline workers who are working hard to keep us safe during this pandemic,” said Jack Stout, Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Demand Chain of 7-Eleven. “We couldn’t get through this without their tireless dedication, so we are happy to show our support for the Dallas community and the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources