DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County health officials reported 28 new cases of the coronavirus as well as two additional deaths.
The two deaths were a Lewisville woman in her 50s and Lewisville man in his 70s. Both patients were previously hospitalized and contracted the virus locally. Neither identities will be released.
“Today, we are saddened to report the loss of two lives in Denton County to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these two individuals and to all who have suffered loss during this pandemic. This terrible news underscores the significance of the stay-at-home mandate and the importance of practicing social distancing on all outings. We must work together to flatten the curve.”
The new cases increased the countywide total to 426.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival.
For more information regarding COVID-19 in Denton County, including interactive maps, charts and city and zip code data, click here.