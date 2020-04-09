



– It’s been the goal of local and state governments since the COVID-19 outbreak began: flattening the curve.

Flattening the curve refers to community isolation measures that keep the daily number of disease cases at a manageable level for hospitals.

“The the numbers I see in Dallas County are getting close to flattening out a little bit. But again, that would be an advanced call, a premature call, to make any type of definitive statement about that,” said Governor Greg Abbott to CBS 11’s Jack Fink on Thursday. “We need to continue to monitor it and make sure that people continue to follow good decision practices.”

Gov. Abbott said the state has noticed a slight rise in Tarrant County and some other areas, but some of these may be one-off type situations.

He said there are going to be fluctuations over the coming days.

Governor Abbott also talked about the Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting on its website how many Texans have recovered from COVID-19.

For a person to qualify as having recovered, they have to have had COVID-19 and then recovered from it and be symptom-free for 14 days.

“We just began reporting these numbers. And I think the number today (Thursday, April 9) is over 11,00 people have recovered from COVID-19. And this is very important. It will be part of my daily presentation about the information that we provide now that we have good input data.”

Governor Abbott said the good news is a “high rate of people” are recovering from COVID-19.

“It proves what a lot of people need to know. And that is just because you get COVID-19 doesn’t mean that you’re going to face death. Most people do, in fact, recover from it,” Gov. Abbott said.

